ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – The pandemic is not keeping people away from central Florida’s theme parks this week.
On Wednesday, Universal Orlando’s “Universal Studios Florida” and “Islands of Adventure’ reached capacity just 10 minutes after the parks opened.
Universal Orlando warned on Twitter on Tuesday the parks were expected to reach capacity very early on Wednesday and advised people with flexible plans to consider coming another day.
Unlike Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando does not use a reservation system, so entrance is first-come, first-served.
Walt Disney World reported they were completely booked for Thursday.
The parks are usually packed for New Year’s Eve, but not this year. Capacity is limited at the parks to 35 percent and they will close before midnight.
