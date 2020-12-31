MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida was ready to say bye to 2020.

“I think it’s been very challenging for everyone,” said Beatriz Saldavar, visiting from Austin.

“Everyone had high expectations for 2020 and it did not exceed them,” said Vanessa Villar, visiting from Connecticut.

People are hoping the COVID-19 pandemic won’t linger through the new year.

“I think I’m ready. It is so crazy to think that 2020 is done, like the year went by so fast,” said Najya Bhura.

Many said 2020 was a lesson learned.

“I think the greatest thing is just being around that you love,” said Bhura.

On New Year’s Eve, it’s what many did. People enjoyed time with their loved ones.

However, it’s alarmed many city leaders.

“Everybody is congregating close together, they’re not wearing masks and the more they have a couple of drinks in them, the less careful they’re being about wearing masks or social distancing,” said Broward Mayor Steve Geller.

Las Olas was packed on New Year’s Eve, and many were out and about on South Beach.

People got an early start Thursday morning.

With Miami’s Big Orange celebration at Bayfront park canceled and Fort Lauderdale’s “anchor drop” going virtual, much of the action happened in bars and restaurants.

Geller said officers will be watching very closely.

“We are going to have a heavy dose of code enforcement officers out and also law enforcement,” said Geller.

That said, the Miami Beach fireworks show was canceled not because of COVID but due to high winds.