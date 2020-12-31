MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins will be without quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick this Sunday in their game against Buffalo.

The reason why is that Fitzpatrick has tested positive for COVID-19, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.

The news was first reported by the NFL Network.

Fitzpatrick was not at practice on Thursday but did practice on Wednesday.

The Dolphins allowed the Thursday practice because they did not believe any other player was close enough to Fitzpatrick to be deemed a “close contact,” according to the Herald.

Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa likely won’t be benched on Sunday, something that has happened in two of the last five games with Fitzpatrick stepping in. But just in case, the Dolphins have signed veteran QB Jake Rudock.

Rudock began this season on the Dolphins’ practice squad, according to the Herald. After three visits to team headquarters to begin a series of COVID tests he was signed.

Rudock began his visit with the Dolphins before the team knew that Fitzpatrick had COVID, according to the Herald.