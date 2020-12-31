MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On the final day of 2020, the state is reporting its highest single-day increase of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

The Florida Department of Health has reported another 17,192 new coronavirus infections.

The additional cases increased the state’s overall total to 1,323,315.

There were another 133 deaths bringing the total to 21,990 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 11.57%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 9.99%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 2,937 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 19 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 4,188.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 298,873.

The single-day positivity rate was 9.92%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 9.68%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 1,572 new cases and 7 additional deaths. The death toll stands at 1,847.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 137,610 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 9.80% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.35%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 29 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 4,226 cases and 35 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.25%, and the 14-day positivity rate was 6.21%.