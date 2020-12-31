MIAMI (CBSMiami) – U.S. Representative-Elect Maria Elvira Salazar has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement, the congresswoman-elect said on December 23rd she was admitted overnight to Doctors Hospital with heart arrhythmia. While there she was tested and received a positive result.
Salazar has since been released and is quarantining at home for 14 days.
I hope that you can forgive me as I have been unable to communicate through social media, but I was diagnosed with COVID-19.
I am in quarantine at home & getting better each day. I look forward to hitting the ground running for my community, once it is medically permissible: pic.twitter.com/BHL64vbMrU
— María Elvira Salazar 🇺🇸 (@MaElviraSalazar) December 31, 2020
Last November, Salazar beat Democratic incumbent Donna Shalala for Congressional District 27 in what turned out to be a tight race. The former TV journalist received 51 percent of the vote over Shalala’s 49 percent.
She will not be able to attend the Congressional swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, January 3rd, in Washington D.C.
