By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:COVID-19, Local TV, Maria Elvira Salazar, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – U.S. Representative-Elect Maria Elvira Salazar has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the congresswoman-elect said on December 23rd she was admitted overnight to Doctors Hospital with heart arrhythmia. While there she was tested and received a positive result.

Salazar has since been released and is quarantining at home for 14 days.

Last November, Salazar beat Democratic incumbent Donna Shalala for Congressional District 27 in what turned out to be a tight race. The former TV journalist received 51 percent of the vote over Shalala’s 49 percent.

She will not be able to attend the Congressional swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, January 3rd, in Washington D.C.

