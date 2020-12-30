DAYTONA BEACH(CBSMiami/AP) — A suspected carjacker going the wrong way on I-95 in central Florida while fleeing from police slammed head-on into another vehicle.
The man had been involved in a carjacking earlier Tuesday in Orange County, and was fleeing from sheriff’s deputies on northbound I-95, said the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
The man turned into the southbound lanes, heading against traffic with his headlights off, sheriff’s officials said.
Sheriff’s deputies tried to stop the oncoming traffic, but the man’s car crashed into another vehicle.
The suspected carjacker and the driver and a passenger in the other car were killed, said FHP Lt. Kim Montes.
Two passengers in the backseat of the second vehicle were taken to local hospitals with traumatic injuries, officials said.
