MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than 146,000 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Florida, including front-line health care workers, staff and residents of long-term care facilities, and individuals 65 and older.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update on the distribution plan for this week.

“Florida will receive over 120,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and will distribute these doses to hospitals and county health departments that have not previously received the vaccine. As a result, all 67 Florida counties will have received doses of the vaccine by the end of the week. Florida is also receiving over 118,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to begin administering the second dose of this vaccine at the original five pilot hospitals,” he said in a statement.

Of the 127,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine, 93,900 doses will be distributed to the county health departments that have not previously received doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The remaining 33,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be sent to 54 hospitals that had not previously received the COVID-19 vaccine.

“By having a Governor who plans ahead and gives us clear direction on priorities, we have already provided the first shot to all frontline staff who want the vaccine and we are beginning to schedule appointments for Jackson patients and other Miami-Dade residents 65 and older,” said Carlos A. Migoya, president and CEO of Jackson Health System in a statement.

“At Memorial, we already have vaccinated a high percentage of our hospital staff, as well as our health care partners in the community. With Governor DeSantis at the helm of this response, I know Florida will serve as a national model for administering the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Memorial Healthcare System President and CEO, Aurelio M. Fernandez, III, FACHE in a statement.

From the beginning, DeSantis has prioritized frontline health care workers as well as residents and staff of long-term care facilities. Florida’s week one allocation was split among front line workers at five pilot hospitals and residents and staff at long term care facilities through activation of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program.

Floridians are also encouraged to opt-in to receive updates about the COVID-19 vaccine via text. Floridians can receive these text updates by texting FLCOVID19 to 888777.