MIAMI (CBSMiami) — An extra 15,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine are headed to Jackson Health System to begin the inoculation of Miami-Dade residents 65 and older.
Jackson’s vaccine roll out will happen in two steps.
- Step 1: Reach out to patients 65 and older receiving ongoing care at Jackson
- Step 2: Open an online platform where any Miami-Dade resident 65 or older can request a vaccination appointment
The second step will happen starting next week.
The hospital system held a media event Wednesday where South Florida celebrities Emilio Estefan, 67, and Nat Moore, 69, were among the first five local residents to get the vaccinated.
Jackson said the two celebs were selected to receive the vaccine “in hopes of boosting overall public confidence and lead the charge in the rollout of the vaccine in the Hispanic and Black communities.”
