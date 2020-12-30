TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Florida Senate has scheduled meetings over four days as lawmakers gather the week of Jan. 11 for an initial round of committee meetings.
The Senate has set aside time for meetings beginning on the afternoon of Jan. 11 and continuing until the afternoon of Jan. 14, according to a schedule posted on the Senate website.
The Senate will not hold more than three meetings at a time as one of its strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
More from CBSMiami.com
You May Need A COVID Vaccine Passport To Travel In 2021
Gov. Ron DeSantis Extends State Of Emergency
State Health Dept. In Broward Begins COVID Vaccinations For Those 65+ This Weekend
The Appropriations Committee, which will play a key role in drawing up the 2021-2022 budget, is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Jan. 14, followed by a meeting of the newly created Select Committee on Pandemic Preparedness and Response, according to the schedule.
Lawmakers are scheduled to hold a series of committee weeks leading up to the March 2 start of the annual legislative session.
(©2020 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.