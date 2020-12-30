FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – On the water and on the roads, law enforcement will be out in force this weekend looking for drivers or boaters who are impaired.

“We’re looking for people who are driving under the influence, whether it’s alcohol or narcotics,” said Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Lasso Silva.

Silva will be one of the many FHP troopers and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers who will be fanned out all over South Florida this long holiday weekend. He’s part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” initiative.

“We’re trained to look for people who are swerving, can’t maintain a single lane, excessive speed, these are all indicators we look for,” he said.

For the first time, FHP is teaming up with the FWC for this effort.

“Whether you’re on the road or on the water, we want to emphasize stay sober. Designate a sober operator,” said Ronald Washington with Florida Fish and Wildlife.

You can expect to see a lot of FWC officers on and near waterways beginning Wednesday night going through Sunday.

“We’ll have patrol vessels ready at the piers, at the boat ramps, on the sand bars, and patrolling the waterways and the rivers, making sure that everyone is operating safe and operating smart,” said Washington.

“Every day, almost 30 people in the United States are in traffic crashes caused by drivers under the influence of alcohol and drugs,” said FHP Trooper Joe Sanchez.

While the number of fatalities caused by impaired driving is staggering, behind these numbers are real-life stories. That’s why Mothers Against Drunk Driving is helping to spread the message.

“My father was crossing the street on foot and he was struck and killed and thrown 75 feet to his death on a busy street in Miami,” said MADD’s Heather Geronemus.

A key component to all is the people who are on the roads or waterways. If you see someone who looks to be impaired, make that phone call, you could save a life.