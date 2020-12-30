Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Convicted serial killer Samuel Little died Wednesday at the age of 80, CBS News has confirmed.
The FBI called Little the most prolific serial killer in the history of the United States.
In 2018, Little confessed to 93 murders over more than three decades. A handful of them were right here in South Florida.
Little had been in jail since 2014 for the murders of three women he strangled.
He confessed to the other murders under questioning by Ranger James Holland. The story of those confessions was told by “60 Minutes” in October 2019.
