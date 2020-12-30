FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Less than 24 hours after announcing that they would begin COVID-19 vaccinations of people 65 and older, an overwhelming demand has forced Broward Health to stop scheduling new appointments.

Broward Health said on Wednesday they had reached capacity through February 2021.

Broward Health Medical Center began vaccinating seniors 65 and older on Wednesday. But the demand was so great for an appointment, the phone system crashed Tuesday. The hospital even turned away people who tried to show up in-person.

“The public is encouraged to follow communications from their local Departments of Health as additional state-run vaccination sites are expected to become available in January,” Broward Health said in a statement.

When Broward Health resumes scheduling appointments, those wanting to get vaccinated must pre-register, no walk-ups will be accepted. Applicants will have to call Broward Health’s Nurse Connect line at (954) 759-7500 to be screened and scheduled.

People wanting vaccinations must meet the following criteria to be eligible:

People ages 65 and over

Office staff of Broward Health’s credentialed physicians

EMS

Non-credentialed community healthcare providers who do not have access to the vaccine, as well as their office staff

The vaccine is also available to all Broward Health employees and credentialed medical staff at Broward Health’s hospitals.

High demand for the vaccine isn’t limited to Southeast Florida. In Lee County, all three vaccination sites reached capacity by 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday. People 65 and older started lining up as early as Tuesday night for vaccinations to be given starting at 9 a.m. the following morning.