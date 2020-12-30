FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting in Dania Beach the day before Christmas Eve.
Shortly before 10:30 p.m., on December 23rd, the Broward Sheriff’s Office received a call about the shooting in the 2100 block of Southwest 51st Court.
Arriving deputies found Tony Mitchell, 25, lying in the road. The sheriff’s office said Mitchell, who had been shot, was pronounced dead on the scene.
On Christmas Eve, investigators went to the 1100 block of NE 16th Court and located a ‘person of interest’ in the case – 31-year-old Edwin Carpenter of Lauderhill. He was taken in for questioning.
The sheriff’s office said Carpenter was arrested just after 7 p.m. at the Public Safety Building in Fort Lauderdale and then booked into jail on one count of murder in the third degree.
