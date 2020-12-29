FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The pilot of a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing beachside at a state park in Dania Beach.
The single-engine Cessna 172 touched down in the sand at Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park, just north of the Dania Beach Pier.
A small crowd of curious beachgoers moved in for a closer look.
Chopper4 over the scene found the plane was upright and intact with its wheels dug into the sand.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office tweeted out that the pilot, who was the only person in the plane, was not injured nor was anyone on the ground.
