MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A person who reportedly assaulted a Miami-Dade police officer was taken into custody in Miami Gardens after a massive search.

According to Miami-Dade police, an intercoastal officer approached a man Tuesday morning who was relieving himself in the street.

The officer asked the man for his identification and then told him to get back in his vehicle. When the officer walked toward the vehicle, police said the man accelerated, hit the officer, and then sped off.

The officer called it in and began following the subject’s vehicle. Other officers joined in.

They drove to the area of NW 14th Court and NW 179th Street in Miami Gardens where the man fled on foot.

Miami-Dade police, along with Miami Gardens officers, set up a perimeter that encompassed several blocks and began a search.

The man was eventually found and taken into custody at NW 180th Street and 14th Avenue.

James Wright, a neighbor, told CBS4 “I can not believe this man hit an officer with his vehicle. It’s hard to believe. I am glad he is in custody and off the street.”

Miami-Dade police said The officer is okay and the man will face a number of charges.