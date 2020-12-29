MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search is on in Miami Gardens for a person who reportedly assaulted a police officer.
According to Miami-Dade police, an intercoastal officer was conducting a vehicle check when the subject assaulted the officer.
The officer called it in and began following the subject’s vehicle. Other officers joined in.
They drove to the area of NW 14th Court and NW 179th Street in Miami Gardens where there was a bailout.
Miami-Dade police, along with Miami Gardens officers, set up a perimeter that encompassed several blocks.
Police have not confirmed how many subjects they are looking for. Drivers were urged to avoid the area.
