TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida lawmakers could consider a proposal aimed at ensuring employers provide accommodations for pregnant women.
Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, from Doral, filed a proposal (SB 384) on Monday that, in part, would make it illegal for employers to “fail to make reasonable accommodations, upon request, for an employee with a medical need related to pregnancy, unless the employer can demonstrate that the accommodation would impose an undue hardship on the operation of the employer’s business.”
Such accommodations could include such things as providing longer or more frequent breaks, temporary job restructuring, temporary transfers to less strenuous or less-hazardous work, and providing non-restroom space for lactation.
The bill also would make it illegal to require employees to take leave because of pregnancy-related medical needs if reasonable accommodations can be provided and would bar taking “adverse action” against employees for requesting or using accommodations.
The bill is filed for the 2021 legislative session, which will start in March.
