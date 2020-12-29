TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida Power & Light is starting to operate five new solar facilities this week, as the state’s utility industry continues a steady expansion of the use of solar energy.
FPL said the five facilities will begin operating by Thursday in Baker, Okeechobee, Nassau, St. Johns and Union counties.
Each facility will be able to generate 74.5 megawatts of electricity and are part of a FPL program known as SolarTogether, which began this year.
The utility said it is building nine other solar facilities, which are expected to be finished in 2021.
