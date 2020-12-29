MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 12,075 new coronavirus infections.
The additional cases increased the state’s overall total to 1,292,252.
There were another 105 deaths bringing the total to 21,718 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 22.75%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 9.80%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 2,825 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 9 newly reported deaths.
The death toll is now 4,164.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 293,188.
The single-day positivity rate was 23.97%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 9.73%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 1,102 new cases and 2 additional deaths. The death toll stands at 1,830.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 134,582 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 24.30% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.22%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 14 new cases and no additional death.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 4,182 cases and 35 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 10.32%, and the 14-day positivity rate was 6.71%.
