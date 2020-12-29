FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward Health will begin vaccinating the public against COVID-19 this week.
The vaccinations will begin Wednesday, December 30th. Those wanting to get vaccinated must pre-register, no walk-ups will be accepted.
People wanting vaccinations must meet the following criteria to be eligible:
- People ages 65 and over.
- Office staff of Broward Health’s credentialed physicians.
- EMS.
- Non-credentialed community healthcare providers who do not have access to the vaccine, as well as their office staff.
Those who are eligible to receive a vaccination must call Broward Health’s Nurse Connect line at (954) 759-7500 to be screened and scheduled.
In addition, vaccines are available for all Broward Health employees and credentialed medical staff at Broward Health’s hospitals. Credentialed medical staff members should call their regional medical staff office to schedule an appointment.
“For months we’ve asked the public to hold on a little longer and follow safety measures such as masking and social distancing. The vaccine – a light at the end of the tunnel – was in sight,” said Aldo Calvo, D.O, medical director of ambulatory services at Broward Health. “Tomorrow, for so many of our community’s most vulnerable, that day is here.”
