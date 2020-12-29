Comments
More from CBSMiami.com
BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Broward Health says it’s been inundated with so many calls about COVID vaccine registration that phone lines service has been interrupted.
The hospital system said it’s “working to fix this as quick as possible and are also looking for alternative ways for people to schedule.”
In addition to the overwhelming number of phone calls, Broward Health said people are just showing up at the hospital to register.
Those people are being turned away as there’s no registration at the hospital.
More from CBSMiami.com
You May Need A COVID Vaccine Passport To Travel In 2021
Florida AG Warns Of Scams Tied To Stimulus Money
Stimulus Package Update: When Will The Checks Start Arriving?
You must log in to post a comment.