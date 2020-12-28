MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was killed, several others injured in a wrong-way wreck in southwest Miami-Dade Sunday afternoon.
The driver of a white Mercedes Benz was heading east in the westbound lanes of Quail Roost Drive when it was involved in a collision near SW 113th Avenue that set off a chain reaction crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Five vehicles were involved in the crash with a total of 10 people involved, five were injured.
One of the vehicles involved was a white Hyundai sedan with a father and his 58-year-old son inside. The son, who was in the front passenger seat, died on the scene. His father was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
