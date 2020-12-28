TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – More than 122,000 Floridians received COVID-19 vaccinations during the first two weeks that the long-awaited shots were available, according to numbers posted Monday on the Florida Department of Health website.
Through Sunday, 122,881 people had been vaccinated, as the state initially focused efforts on front-line health care workers and nursing-home residents.
A Pfizer vaccine became available Dec. 14, with a Moderna vaccine becoming available last week.
Through Sunday, 73,540 vaccinations, or nearly 60 percent, had been administered to women. About 76,000 vaccinations had been administered to people from ages 35 to 64.
