MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Residents and staff at the Miami Jewish Health nursing home rolled up their sleeves Monday morning to receive their coronavirus vaccination.

Last week, Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order which prioritizes vaccinations for older residents, more than 4 million people in Florida are eligible. People older than 65 will receive their vaccinations before essential workers like firefighters, teachers, and grocery store workers.

Eulalio Gonzalez, 82, was one of the first at Miami Jewish Health to receive the Moderna vaccine. He said he was looking forward to getting vaccinated.

“I like that, it’s very good for everybody. I don’t want it for me alone, I want it for everybody,” he said.

He’ll need a second inoculation in 28 days. As will 92-year-old Marion Marker who was also vaccinated.

“I was really anxious about getting it. I feel it’s very important and that we should all follow the rules. The rules are get your vaccine, say six feet apart, wear a mask. It’s very, very important,” she said.

‘This is exciting. This is what we’ve been waiting for four months. This is one extra tool in our toolbox to help fight the pandemic and we’re happy to be one of the first facilities and the first group to receive the vaccine,” said Dr. Shaun Corbett, the facility’s Chief Medical Officer.

Shawn hopes to vaccinate nearly all of its residents in the coming weeks.