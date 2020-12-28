MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This COVID-impacted world has driven organizations to step up and help those in need, mainly in the form of food distributions. But on Wednesday, the Miami Heat did something unique.

With help from TD Bank, FedEx and Comcast, the Heat held a drive-thru event to arrange internet service for 12 selected Miami-Dade students.

In addition to that, the Hear facilitated a $30,000 donation from TD Bank which will purchase eight months of Comcast internet or more than 500 Miami-Dade students.

“We know there is a digital divide in black and brown homes. Everybody can’t afford to have internet,” said Heat Executive VP and Chief Marketing Officer Michael McCullough. “We want them to be able to study at home in comfort of home. We are providing internet from Comcast.”

More from CBSMiami.com

Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa Showing Growth Says CBS’ Charles Davis

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis Calls Broward County’s Proposed Curfew ‘Draconian’

Couple Emerges From Sanctuary After Hiding Out In Church Basement For 843 Days

The 12 students received computers, some cool swag from the Miami Heat as well as food. Pepsi purchased the meals from a local black-owned restaurant. And in 2021, Pepsi will continue partnering with the Heat to provide 1,000 meals to families in need.

“They get food that they needed, they got a laptop computer, heat paraphernalia and connectivity for eight months. What else could be ask for?” said Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

Former Heat star Glen Rice was on hand.

“Each time I have given a computer to a young woman or young man you see ‘em light up,” he said.

Those computers open up the light of education for kids now forced to learn from home.