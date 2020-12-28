MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Almost 200,000 ceiling fans sold at Home Depot are being recalling because the blades can detach while in use.

The recall is for Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Indoor/Outdoor fans sold exclusively at the home improvement store.

The recalled fans came in these finishes:

Matte White (UPC No. 082392519186)

Matte Black (UPC No. 082392519193)

Black (UPC No. 082392599195)

Polished Nickel (UPC No. 082392599188)

King of Fans, the Fort Lauderdale-based distributor of the product, said it received dozens of reports of the blades disconnecting.

If you have this fan, stop using it immediately and contact the company for a replacement.

The trouble does not impact all of the China-made Mara 54-inch fans, according to the company, which offered a link to a YouTube video showing consumers how to determine if a fan is defective and needs to be replaced.

Consumers can contact King of Fans for a replacement at (866) 433-1291, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, or by email at MaraRecall@KingofFans.com.