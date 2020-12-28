  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Hollywood Shooting, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A fight between neighbors turned deadly in Hollywood.

Police were called to a home on Taft Street on Sunday afternoon where they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where he died.

The suspected shooter was detained for questioning.

