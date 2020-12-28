Comments
More from CBSMiami.com
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A fight between neighbors turned deadly in Hollywood.
Police were called to a home on Taft Street on Sunday afternoon where they found a man who had been shot.
He was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where he died.
The suspected shooter was detained for questioning.
More from CBSMiami.com
You May Need A COVID Vaccine Passport To Travel In 2021
Miami Heat Arrange Internet Service For Miami-Dade Students Impacted By COVID
Marco Rubio On COVID-19 Crisis: ‘I Don’t Think There’s Any Evidence That Restaurants Or Disney World Are Cause Of Surge’
You must log in to post a comment.