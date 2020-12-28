MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 8,198 new coronavirus infections.
The additional cases increased the state’s overall total to 1,280,177.
There were another 99 deaths bringing the total to 21,613 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 11.08%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.67%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 2,057 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 5 newly reported deaths.
The death toll is now 4,155.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 290,363.
The single-day positivity rate was 10.80%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.67%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 583 new cases and 11 additional deaths. The death toll stands at 1,828.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 133,480 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 8.39% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.05%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 15 new cases and 1 additional death.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 4,168 cases and 35 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 4.08%, and the 14-day positivity rate was 6.40%.
