MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With New Year’s Day nearly upon us, travelers are racing to get to their destination.

“We are traveling away from Miami. We have been here for six nights,” said Aria.

Aria, who is from New Jersey, told CBS4’s Jessica Vallejo she’s heading home to be with her family.

It was her first time traveling during the COVID pandemic.

“I have been working from home and I just needed to get away,” she said.

But she said she has kept COVID in mind while traveling.

“The only scary part was the airplane, but we tested for COVID before we came here and have our mask and hand sanitizer,” she said.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM

Florida Governor’s Aide Criticized Over ‘Disgusting’ COVID-19 Tweet

Police: Rapper Splash Zanotti Terrorized Couple During Miramar Home Invasion

3 Adults, 1 Minor Hospitalized Following Drive-By Shooting In Little Haiti

About 140,000 people are expected to pass through both of South Florida’s major airports on New Year’s Day.

Hyme Jefes from Mexico will see his family for the first time since the pandemic.

“I came to spend the holidays with my family,” Jefes said.

He said he felt safe flying because “people were wearing a mask.”

Health experts are pleading with people to pass on travel this year.

“My advice is not to travel. Stay home with your immediate household family,” said Rachel Guran with Memorial Heath Care.

Now, if you are traveling for the holidays, remember to wear your masks, wash your hands and social distance.