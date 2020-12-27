MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 7,391 new coronavirus infections.
The additional cases increased the state’s overall total to 1,271,979.
There were another 77 deaths bringing the total to 21,514 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 9.69%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.67%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 1,644 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 23 newly reported deaths.
The death toll is now 4,150.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 288,306.
The single-day positivity rate was 9.73%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.53%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 704 new cases and 6 additional deaths. The death toll stands at 1,817.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 132,897 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 8.68% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 16 new cases and no additional death.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 4,153 cases and 34 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.32%, and the 14-day positivity rate was 6.54%.
