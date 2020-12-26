MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 17,042 new coronavirus infections over the last two days.

The additional cases increased the state’s overall total to 1,264,588.

There were another 140 deaths bringing the total to 21,135 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.84%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.97%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 3,377 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 19 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 4,127.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 286,662.

The single-day positivity rate was 9.43%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.5%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 1,215 new cases and 13 additional deaths. The death toll stands at 1,811.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 132,193 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.45% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.9%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 27 new cases and 1 additional death.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 4,137 cases and 34 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 9.43%, and the 14-day positivity rate was 6.62%.