MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Monroe Sheriff’s Office announced that packages containing 74 pounds of cocaine were found by a fisherman about 15 miles offshore and south of Sugarloaf Key on Wednesday afternoon.
U.S. Border Patrol was notified and all the packages were placed in a patrol boat and then turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.
In August and September, almost 150 pounds of marijuana were found floating off the island chain or washed up on the shore.
In July, more than 50 pounds of cocaine washed up near Grassy Key.
