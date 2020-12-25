TRACKING SANTANORAD Is Monitoring Santa's Journey As He Delivers Presents Across The Globe
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Christmas is here! That means plenty of businesses and agencies are shut down for the holiday.

Here’s a quick look at what is open and closed on Christmas Day.

GOVERNMENT

  • Federal offices: Closed
  • State offices: Closed
  • Miami-Dade and Broward County offices: Closed
  • Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed
  • Garbage collection in Miami-Dade and Broward: No trash pick-up
  • Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Closed

SCHOOLS

  • Miami-Dade public schools: Closed until Jan. 4
  • Broward public schools: Closed until Jan. 4.

BUSINESS

  • Banks: Closed
  • Stock markets: Closed
  • Postal service: Closed, no deliveries

TRANSIT

  • Miami-Dade Transit will run a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day.
  • Broward County Transit will run a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day.
  • Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule on Christmas Day

SHOPPING

  • Malls: Closed
  • Starbucks: Hours vary by location
  • 7-Eleven: Most stores are open 365 days a year
  • Circle K: Open
  • CVS:  Open on Christmas Day, but with reduced hours. Be sure to call your local store for hours.
  • Walgreens: Open but locations have varied hours.
  • Wawa: Most open 365 days a year
  • Denny’s: Open
  • McDonald’s: Hours vary by location
  • IHOP: Hours vary by location

PARKS

All Broward County regional and neighborhood parks, nature centers and natural areas, with the exception of Everglades Holiday Park, will be closed on Christmas Day.

