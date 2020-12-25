Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Christmas is here! That means plenty of businesses and agencies are shut down for the holiday.
Here’s a quick look at what is open and closed on Christmas Day.
GOVERNMENT
- Federal offices: Closed
- State offices: Closed
- Miami-Dade and Broward County offices: Closed
- Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed
- Garbage collection in Miami-Dade and Broward: No trash pick-up
- Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Closed
SCHOOLS
- Miami-Dade public schools: Closed until Jan. 4
- Broward public schools: Closed until Jan. 4.
BUSINESS
- Banks: Closed
- Stock markets: Closed
- Postal service: Closed, no deliveries
TRANSIT
- Miami-Dade Transit will run a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day.
- Broward County Transit will run a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day.
- Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule on Christmas Day
SHOPPING
- Malls: Closed
- Starbucks: Hours vary by location
- 7-Eleven: Most stores are open 365 days a year
- Circle K: Open
- CVS: Open on Christmas Day, but with reduced hours. Be sure to call your local store for hours.
- Walgreens: Open but locations have varied hours.
- Wawa: Most open 365 days a year
- Denny’s: Open
- McDonald’s: Hours vary by location
- IHOP: Hours vary by location
PARKS
All Broward County regional and neighborhood parks, nature centers and natural areas, with the exception of Everglades Holiday Park, will be closed on Christmas Day.
You must log in to post a comment.