MIAMI(CBSMiami) – Thousands of South Floridians, along with millions of Americans nationwide, are waiting anxiously to see if their gifts will be delivered on time.

New numbers show on-time delivery for each of the three major us carriers – FedEx, UPS, and the Postal Service — is more than 93 percent. But they say due to overwhelming demand, more than one million orders may not get to their destinations by Christmas.

The U.S. Postal Service is getting hit hard, shipping millions more parcels a day than average, partially due to shipping caps at UPS and FedEx. In the first week of December, First Class on time deliveries fell to just 75 percent.

Mark Dimondstein is the president of the American Postal Workers Union. He said on top of the added deliveries, more than six thousand workers have tested positive for COVID in just the last week.

“With all of that, we’re still out here like all other essential workers,” he said.

When asked if people should brace themselves and expect that things may be a little late this week, he replied ” I think in some situations people will be disappointed.”

Despite the delays, there are still some companies offering you a last-minute chance to get your packages where they need to be — for a price.

Amazon, Target, and Walmart are offering same-day delivery on Thursday for millions of items.