MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you haven’t gotten your Christmas shopping done by now you’re almost out of options.

Many took part in that last-minute Holiday Hustle.

“They call it last minute shopping. Take care of the daughter, the mother and get it over with,” said Tony Brown as he walked around Aventura Mall with two packed shopping bags.

He was able to get most of his shopping done at one store.

“I try my best,” he said. “I’m a simple shopper, keep it simple stupid! For me, go in, get what I need, and get out.”

This isn’t last-minute shopping for Thelma Lambert. It’s been a process that stretched out over weeks.

“I live across the street so I’m here almost every day, Christmas shopping for the last two weeks,” she laughed. “I’m done, finally, yes. I am finished!”

People made their way to stores and malls around South Florida. Shoppers are expected to spend about a thousand dollars each this time around, with more online shopping than ever before. But many still make it out to the mall.

“We came to take some pictures, like Santa pictures, they’re so pretty, they are gorgeous,” Dee Bortner said.

The Bortner’s made this into a family outing but managed to get that last-minute purchase in.

“I got her last gift,” laughed husband David Bortner. “Besides that, we’re all set.”

He opted to buy her a gift while he was with her, so he wouldn’t make a mistake.

“I’ve done that before, so I learned my lesson,” he said

While some find it a chore to shop, many are enjoying the simple spirit of giving, and celebrating the season in what’s been a very difficult year.

“Merry Christmas to all and Happy New Year. Good and happy, healthy New Year to all,” shopper Alla Kaushansky wished.

Die-hard shoppers are now gearing up for all the big sales the day after Christmas.