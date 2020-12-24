TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a Florida man who they said tossed golf clubs into highway traffic and then slugged the trooper who pulled him over.

The Florida Highway Patrol said they received a call Wednesday that a motorist was tossing golf clubs on Interstate 75 near Tampa out of his van, which had a “cherry picker” boom and basket attached to the top.

A trooper spotted the van about 25 miles away. When the trooper pulled the van over, its driver, Jonathan Day, confronted the trooper with a golf club, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Hillsborough: FHP Troopers arrest a North Port man for drugs, resisting arrest and throwing golf clubs at out of his van at other traffic while traveling on I-75. Any other victims or witnesses are asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800. pic.twitter.com/1a5fPA5zCF — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) December 23, 2020

Day, 41, initially complied with the trooper’s order to put the club down but resisted as the trooper tried to take him into custody, striking the trooper with his fist and pulling at his uniform and radio, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

He was subdued with a stun gun.

Day is facing charges of battery on an officer, resisting an officer with violence, and depriving an officer of means of protection or communication.

