MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 13,147 new coronavirus infections on Thursday.

The additional cases increased the state’s overall total to 1,247,546.

There were another 122 deaths bringing the total to 21,295 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.84%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.54%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 2,303 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 12 newly reported death.

The death toll is now 4,108.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 283,285.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.70%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.53%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 1,081 new cases and 2 additional deaths. The death toll stands at 1,798.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 130,978 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.91% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.94%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 27 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 4,110 cases and 33 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 10.08%, and the 14-day positivity rate was 7.47%.