MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 11,384 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday.

The additional cases increased the state’s overall total to 1,234,399.

There were another 121 deaths bringing the total to 21,173 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.62%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.56%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 2,243 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 1 newly reported death.

The death toll is now 4,096.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 280,982.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.44%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.67%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 934 new cases and 4 additional deaths. The death toll stands at 1,796.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 129,897 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.40% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.04%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 31 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 4,083 cases and 33 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.54%, and the 14-day positivity rate was 7.19%.