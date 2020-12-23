MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A live Christmas tree festively adorned with lights and ornaments can be a delight. It can also be a fire hazard if not properly taken care of.
“Keep your natural Christmas tree well-watered at all times because a hydrated tree means fewer chances for your tree to ignite and start a fire. Place your tree away from any exit and make sure it also three feet away from any type of heat source,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Erika Benitez.
Other safety tips include checking all electrical decorations for damage and not overloading extension cords by plugging in too many decorations.
Never use lit candles to decorate Christmas trees.
Be sure to turn off the tree lights if you go out and before you go to bed.
Dispose of your tree safely right after the holiday is over before it dries out and becomes a fire hazard.
