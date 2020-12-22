TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – A South Florida Democrat has proposed holding a “Small Business Saturday” sales-tax holiday on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in 2021.
Sen. Annette Taddeo, from Miami, filed the bill last Friday for consideration during the legislative session that will start in March.
Under the proposal, small businesses would not be required to collect sales taxes on items costing $1,000 or less.
The tax break would last from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 27. Lawmakers typically pass annual sales-tax holidays for back-to-school shoppers and for items needed to prepare for hurricane season.
