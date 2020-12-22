TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – A House Republican on Tuesday filed a proposal that would limit costs of insulin for people with health insurance.
The proposal (HB 109), filed by Rep. Melony Bell, R-Fort Meade, will be considered during the 2021 legislative session, which starts in March.
Under the bill, health insurers and HMOs could not require policyholders to pick up more than $100 of the cost for each 30-day supply of insulin to treat diabetes.
Coverage for insulin also could not be subject to deductibles.
