MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have just arrested a man that they say was standing on the roof of a commercial building in Cutler Bay making threats.
Chopper4 was over the scene along Caribbean Blvd. moments before he was taken into custody.
Investigators were forced to shut down the road in that area, but they have since reopened it.
It’s not clear why he was on the roof or if he will face charges.
No word on who the man was threatening, but nobody was hurt.
