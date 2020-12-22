MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 10,434 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday.

The additional cases increased the state’s overall total to 1,223,015.

There were another 76 deaths bringing the total to 21,052 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.78%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.56%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 2,325 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and two fewer deaths than were reported on Monday.

The death toll is now 4,095.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 278,739.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.51%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.68%.

More from CBSMiami.com

Dogs Rescued From Meat Market In China Now Call South Florida Home

Couple Emerges From Sanctuary After Hiding Out In Philadelphia Church Basement For 843 Days

Fight Led To Deadly Shooting Inside Miami-Dade Apartment

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 806 new cases and 8 additional deaths. The death toll stands at 1,792.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 128,963 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.25% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.14%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 12 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 4,052 cases and 33 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.02%, and the 14-day positivity rate was 7.27%.