FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward Health is expected to receive its first doses of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday.
Hospital officials said if all goes as planned they will start administering the vaccine to its employees on Wednesday.
A little more than 48 hours after emergency use approval, some of the first vials of the Moderna vaccine were offloaded at a Baptist Health warehouse in Doral.
“The more we have, the faster healthcare workers can get vaccinated,” said Baptist Chief Pharmacist Madeline Canejo. “And then we will do other workers.”
Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami began inoculating its medical staff for the first time with the Pfizer vaccine on Monday.
Moderna’s vaccine is now the second lifeline for healthcare workers in South Florida.
Thousands have already been given the Pfizer vaccine, which arrived last week.
Unlike the Pfizer vaccine which needs to be kept in ultra-cold freezers, the Moderna vaccine can be stored in regular ones.
