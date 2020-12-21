MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of the Dolphins rookie class are making an impact in the community this holiday season.

This is the second year the Dolphins have participated in the “Adopt-A-Family” initiative in partnership with Neighbors 4 Neighbors.

The players met virtually with the adopted families.

“What’s up guys? Tua Tagovailoa here, quarterback for the Miami Dolphins. Just want to wish you guys a merry Christmas. We just hope you guys like all the gifts we got you guys,” Tagovailoa said. “And like I said, we just want to wish you a merry Christmas and happy new year.”

The four adopted families were all appreciative of what these Dolphins players did for them.

Players helped load up gifts and meals for distribution, with the food provided by Betty’s Soul Food.

Tagovailoa, like he does on the field, helped lead the rookies in this holiday initiative.

“Just wanted to say how appreciative we are to be able to do something like this for you guys,” he said. “We have a lot so we want to do a good amount for you guys and help with things you’re going through.”