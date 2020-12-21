MIAMI (CBSMiami) – From NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown being arrested to legendary Dolphins head coach Don Shula passing away, the world of South Florida sports was full of unforgettable moments in 2020.

Here are the top 10 local sports stories you clicked on the most this year:

10: Woman Arrested For Attempting To Rush Field During Super Bowl 54

The list kicks off with the arrest of Kelly Kay Green.

The 27-year-old ran onto the field at Hard Rock Stadium during the first half of the Super Bowl matchup between the Chiefs and the 49ers.

9: Florida NFL Player Josh Bellamy Charged In $24M COVID-Relief Fraud Scheme

Despite signing a $2 million contract with the New York Jets, the allure of COVID-relief money was apparently irresistible to wide receiver Joshua Bellamy.

According to federal prosecutors, Bellamy, along with others, conspired to file fraudulent applications seeking more than $24 million in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

Bellamy, prosecutors said, received more than $1.2 million for his company, spending the money at a South Florida hotel and casino and on luxury goods.

8: 5-Year-Old South Florida Boy, William Kelly, Hits Hole-In-One At Sunrise Golf Course

Here’s one bright spot on a list dominated by bad news.

Five-year William Kelly became the talk of South Florida’s golf scene after sinking a hole-in-one on hole 13 at The Bridges at Springtree Golf Club in Sunrise.

“I picked out the 7 iron. It took two bounces off the fairway and one bounce off the green, and then it hit the flag and then it went in,” he recalled.

7: Championship Boxer Gervonta Davis Charged With Battering Ex-Girlfriend While In Miami

Boxing champ Gervonta Davis was arrested after cellphone video surfaced showing him getting into physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend, who’s also the mother of his child.

The video appeared to show Davis, who was attending a charity basketball game in Miami during Super Bowl weekend, grabbing the woman by the neck and pulling her out of her seat.

6: U.S. Navy & Marine Corps Pilots Team Up For History-Making Super Bowl 54 Flyover

Super Bowl 54 had another memorable moment, but this one was about what happened in the sky and not on the ground.

For the first time in Big Game history, the United States Navy and Marine Corps teamed up for a flyover.

Aircrafts included the F-35B, the F-35C, the F/A 18 Super Hornet and the EA-18 Growler.

“Incredible aircraft,” said Cmdr. Chad Heirigs of Strike Fight Squadron VFA 151. “More incredible are the people that maintain them.”

5: Arrest Warrant Issued For Former NFL Wide Receiver Antonio Brown

This is the first of three Antonio Brown stories on the list.

While waiting for an NFL team to call on his services, the diva wide receiver had a warrant issued for his arrest.

He was wanted on three criminal charges after he allegedly assaulted a delivery driver at his Hollywood home.

Hollywood police said when a van driver tried to deliver some of Brown’s items from California there was an altercation involving Brown, his trainer Glenn Holt and the driver.

Holt was arrested on the day of the incident and charged with burglary with battery.

4: Miami Dolphins To ‘Stay Inside’ During National Anthem

Ahead of the team’s season opener, the Miami Dolphins announced players would not be taking the field for the national anthem.

In a video first shared by ESPN’s Jay Williams, several Fins players explained they would “stay inside” during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The team’s demonstration also included staying inside for “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the Black national anthem, which the NFL had decided would be played before every week-one game.

3: Antonio Brown, Wanted On 3 Charges, Surrenders Himself At Broward County Jail

The next story in the Antonio Brown saga was when he officially surrendered himself to authorities at the Broward County Jail.

He arrived just before 10 p.m. with his lawyers and an entourage.

Brown didn’t respond to CBS4’s questions, with his attorney saying Brown was “innocent of these charges.”

2: Don Shula, Winningest Head Coach In NFL History, Passes Away At 90

As if 2020 couldn’t get any worse, Miami Dolphins legendary head coach Don Shula, the winningest head coach in NFL history, passed away at the age of 90.

Shula and the 1972 Dolphins became the only NFL team to complete a perfect season, finishing the year 17-0 with a Super Bowl win.

When asked in 1997 if he was the greatest coach in NFL history, Shula said he didn’t know how to measure that, but added, “I always thought that’s why they keep statistics and wins and losses.”

A statue of Shula stands outside Hard Rock Stadium and you can always take a drive on the Don Shula Expressway.

1: Hollywood PD Severs Ties With Antonio Brown Following Outburst Toward Officers

The start of Antonio Brown’s 2020 woes began with the Hollywood Police Department severing ties with him after video of a profanity-laced tirade surfaced on social media.

The profanity, which includes a staggering 14 f-bombs in the first 21 seconds of video, was aimed at police by telling them to leave his neighborhood as well as the mother of his children, calling her derogatory names.

“These incidents have caused an irreparable rift between the Police Department and PAL and Mr. Brown,” police spokesperson Christian Lata wrote in a statement.

The police department said they gave Brown back the money he donated to the Police Athletic League youth football team in Hollywood.

“We did not want our youth to be subject to this type of behavior nor emulate the actions of Mr. Brown,” Lata wrote.