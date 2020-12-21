(CBSMiami)- Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed had the best game of his young career on Sunday against the New England Patriots rushing for 122 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. His efforts helped lead the Dolphins to a 22-12 win that knocked the Patriots out of playoff contention and kept the Dolphins hopes of a postseason spot alive. But, perhaps more importantly for Ahmed personally, he delivered on a promise that he made to his grandmother, Dee Brown.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reported Sunday that Ahmed had promised Brown, who is in the hospital, he would get 100 yards for her. He more than delivered on that promise.

#Dolphins RB Salvon Ahmed’s grandma, Dee Brown, is in the hospital, and he told people he’d get 100 yards for her today. No Miami player had done that in two years … but Ahmed is up to 114 yards and a TD. Somewhere, Grandma — who calls him The Real Cheetah — is smiling. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 20, 2020

Ahmed was asked about the promise and his grandmother’s health after the game. He didn’t elaborate much but did say that she is doing better.

“My grandma, she’s doing good now. But yeah, that’s all I’ll say about that,” Ahmed said. “She’s doing good now.”

Ahmed’s 100-yard day was the first for a Dolphins back since Week 15 of the 2008 season. Not a bad day for the undrafted rookie out of Washington.