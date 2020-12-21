MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The parents of a teen who died in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in Parkland will deliver symbolic Christmas cookies to members of the National Rifle Association.
Manuel and Patricia Oliver, who lost their son Joaquin in the shooting, are baking 1,700 cookies. It represents the number of children killed by gun violence every year.
The cookies are in the shape of a person with several “bullet” holes in each.
The Olivers said the cookies are in response to a recent NRA tweet which read “Dear Santa, you give us ammo. We give you cookies. It’s that simple.”
On Tuesday, Patricia Oliver will hand-deliver the baked goods to the NRA office in Fairfax, Virginia.
Following the murder of their 17-year-old son, the Olivers started a nonprofit organization named Change The Ref. The charity’s mission is to help end gun violence, promote gun reform, and empower young people, our country’s future leaders.
