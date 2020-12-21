MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Get ready for some wild temperature swings this week as two cold fronts impact South Florida.

The first is set to move through the area Monday morning. Ahead of it, we will see a warm breeze with a few showers, but they will quickly clear the area by Monday afternoon. A drier breeze develops but it is not until Tuesday morning we feel the chill here in South Florida.

Stepping outside Tuesday you will feel the brief chill with temperatures in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. A northwest breeze will make it feel a little colder but with plenty of sunshine in the forecast Tuesday afternoon will turn out to be one of the best days of the week.

A warmer breeze returns Wednesday as the second, and much stronger, cold front prepares to make its push through South Florida. A huge storm will develop over the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast bringing heavy rain and eventually snow to the area on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The cold front associated with this storm will be moving south through the Florida Peninsula Thursday afternoon. Showers and a warm breeze will be our weather here in South Florida for most of the day. By Christmas morning the front will push through the area taking the rain with it but also the warm temperatures.

Lows will drop into the middle 50s Friday morning but a strong north to northwest breeze will continue for most of the day. By the afternoon Christmas Day temperatures will be just above 60 degrees.

The coldest night will be Friday night and Saturday morning. Expect a lighter breeze and plenty of sunshine Saturday morning but lows will be around 50 degrees with a few inland areas in the upper 40s. This will be the coldest morning as warmer temperatures return Saturday afternoon, a trend that will continue for the rest of the weekend and following week.