Comments
More from CBSMiami.com
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway involving a police-involved shooting in Homestead.
When responding to a burglary in progress at a residence in the 900 block of NE 5th Avenue, arriving officers spotted the suspect trying to get away. They gave chase.
During the pursuit, police say the suspect rammed an officer’s vehicle and shots were fired. The suspect was hit and taken to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition.
The officers involved were not hurt.
More from CBSMiami.com
More Than A Dozen People Arrested Over ‘Doughnuts’ Driving Incident In South Beach
Dolphins Eliminate Patriots From Playoff Race With 22-12 Win
Caught On Cam: 3 People Arrested After Fight Over PlayStation 5 Running Out At Walmart
You must log in to post a comment.